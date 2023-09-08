The chief executive of Unifi Inc. had a 23.1% decline in total compensation to $1.24 million in fiscal 2023 as top executives did not qualify for incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

For fiscal 2023, Unifi reported an overall $46.3 million loss and an adjusted loss of $41.3 million compared with $15.2 million in net income.

Eddie Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in the fourth-quarter earnings report that its recent losses “reflect continued demand instability across apparel and textile supply chains, which were once again impacted by low levels of brand and retailer demand.”

Ingle took a 1.6% pay cut in base salary to $775,000. He had received $357,408 in incentive play in fiscal 2022.

Ingle received stock awards valued at $387,500 on the date they were awarded.

Ingle received $82,210 in all other compensation, which represented: $65,875 in company contribution to a senior executive retirement plan; $10,143 in a matching 401(k) contribution; and $6,192 in company paid life-insurance premiums.

Unifi disclosed that the ratio of Ingle’s executive pay to that of the company’s median employee was $39-to-$1 in fiscal 2023.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The ratio was based on Ingle’s $1.24 million in total compensation with $43,042 in annual compensation for its median employee.

Unifi confirmed in August that a combined 200 job positions at its Yadkinville and Reidsville plants were eliminated through attrition between July 2022 and December.

The reduction represents about 10% of Unifi’s domestic workforce, said A.J. Eaker, the manufacturer’s vice president of finance and treasurer who became interim chief financial officer on Aug 25.

Prior to the job reduction, Unifi had about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

Executive chairman Albert Carey was paid $700,000 in base salary, down 1.9%, no incentive pay for the fourth consecutive fiscal year, and total compensation of $1.05 million, down 1.1%.

Chief financial officer Craig Creaturo had a 1.7% reduction in base salary to $520,000 and total compensation of $720,082, down 20%. Creaturo stepped down from Unifi on Aug. 25, being replaced on an interim basis by Eaker.

Hongjun Ning, president of Unifi’s UTSC and UAP divisions, received a 9.3% increase in salary to $375,000 and total compensation of $746,525, down 23.7%.

Gregory Sigmon, general counsel and corporate secretary, was listed for the first time as a top-five executive. He was paid $246,000 in base salary and total compensation of $310,251.

Unifi will hold its annual shareholder meeting at 8 a.m. Oct. 31 at its headquarters, 7201 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

The board requests shareholder approval for amending its 2013 incentive compensation plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance by 1.1 million.