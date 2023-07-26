The historic Weeks plant in northwest Winston-Salem is a step closer to a new owner after no upset bidders emerged during a federal bankruptcy auction Tuesday.

Officials with B. Riley Real Estate, a national real-estate firm that specializes in liquidation, said trustee Derek Henderson is moving forward with the $65 million bid of Phoenix Acquisition for the United Furniture Industries portfolio.

The next step is an Aug. 1 court hearing to approve the sale. Property closings are expected to take place in late August.

The portfolio includes four Triad and 10 Mississippi properties, and the accompanying 626 acres — all in as-in conditions.

Phoenix, based in Milwaukee, specializes in buying and renovating manufacturing plants. Phoenix has three N.C. properties, including a 100,810-square-foot building on a 33-acre site at 8425 Triad Drive in Greensboro.

Henderson said in a June 20 filing he had secured a "stalking horse," later identified as Phoenix.

A stalking horse is the term used to describe a bidder who sets a minimum price for the assets. Companies hope that other bidders will emerge with higher offers.

According to the stalking horse terms, at least $27 million of the proposed purchase price would go toward the Winston-Salem, Lexington and Trinity properties.

Background

When Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. opened the Weeks plant in 1960 at 401 E. Hanes Mill Road, it was the largest manufacturing plant in N.C.

Hanes Hosiery spent about $30 million on the plant, which would be about $308.2 million in 2023 dollars, according to calculations from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The plant currently has 755,599 square feet of space on a 54.5-acre tract. It's the largest single piece in the United operational portfolio.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

After more than eight years of operations at the Weeks plant, United unexpectedly shut down all of its plants in late November, ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

At that time, United had a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.

After facing pressure from creditors, led by Wells Fargo & Co., for an involuntary bankruptcy filing, United submitted in February its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors, and between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

Wells Fargo filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, federal bankruptcy Judge Selene Maddox issued a ruling giving United owner David Belford and the company the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

Maddox said in her memorandum and order that Belford and the United board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, she wrote that “its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”

Wells Fargo said it is owed $99.2 million in secured debt. The bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.

United had been approved for up to $130 million in credit by Wells Fargo. Any advances on the credit were secured by all of United’s properties and other assets.

Wells Fargo said it was given “little prior notice” on Nov. 21 from United officials that they “needed substantial capital immediately, over and above amounts that would be in compliance with the credit facility between the parties, or it would not be able to fund continued operations.”

Bank officials told United they “could not agree to the request ... on such short notice without additional information, including a budget for restructuring purposes and internal credit committee approval at Wells Fargo.”