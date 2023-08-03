Gildan Activewear said Thursday a 1.8% decline in second-quarter net income was affected more by non-core financial developments.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has more than 500 jobs at its yarn-production plant in Mocksville, as well as facilities in Rockingham and Rowan counties.

The manufacturer's $155.3 million in net income was bolstered significantly by a $74.2 million net insurance gain related to the two hurricanes that damaged its operations in Central America in 2020. That gain, however, was partly offset by $30 million restructuring charges, foremost related to the closure of a sewing facility in Honduras that had as many as 2,700 employees affected. The ramp-down at its San Miguel plant in Choloma was slated to begin on July 31.

When excluding those two factors, adjusted net income was down 29.7% to $112.3 million.

Diluted earnings were 87 cents, up from 2 cents year ago. Adjusted earnings were 63 cents, down 23 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 63 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Second-quarter sales were down 6.2% to $840.4 million.

U.S. sales fell 6.3% to $745.9 million, while Canadian sales dropped 10.5% to $28.1 million and international sales fell 2.4% to $66.4 million.

Activewear sales were down 8.7% to $691.7 million, while hosiery and underwear rose 7.9% at $148.7 million.

"We are pleased with our top-line performance, which came in ahead of our expectations for the quarter, up against a strong comparative period,” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Further, in a challenging macro environment, we are driving market-share gains given our strong competitive position."

As typical, the quarterly report was filled with several financial and corporate updates.

Gildan said that "we are seeing current market conditions unfavorably impact activewear product mix, both in North American and international markets, as customers focus on lower-priced products. Combined with near-term uncertainty related to the macro-environment, we believe it is prudent to temper our previous fiscal year 2023 expectations for revenue growth and operating margins."

As such, Gildan adjusted its fiscal 2023 financial forecast: revenue growth down low single digits compared with the initial low single-digit range and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 a share, compared with “in line” with $3.11 in fiscal 2022.

CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring responded to the report by increasing his 12-month share-price target by $4 to $78. He kept his fiscal 2023 earnings estimate at $3.25 and fiscal 2024 earnings estimate at $3.50.

"Management said they were encouraged by improving inventory levels at retailers, which they believe could signal improving demand," Warring said.