The average North Carolinian with credit card debt is carrying a nearly $7,000 balance at interest rates that haven’t been seen in nearly 30 years.

That average debt level of $6,955, according to LendingTree.com, comes as the average annual percentage rate — as of Aug. 14 — was 24.37% for a new credit card, 22.16% for all credit card accounts that accrue interest and 20.68% for all current card accounts.

That stark reality is symptomatic of Americans as a whole with the nation’s total credit card balance reaching a record $1.03 trillion during the second quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Credit card balances have risen by $175 billion nationwide since the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Because of still-rising interest rates, stubborn inflation and a myriad other economic factors, credit card balances are likely only going to climb, at least in the near future,” according to a report from LendingTree.com.

“People aren’t financing purchases at 20% because everything is going swimmingly,” said Bankrate.com analyst Greg McBride. “They’re doing so because they are under financial strain. Consumer spending has held up because unemployment is at some of the lowest levels in more than 50 years.

“But millions of households are just getting by, and any increase in joblessness will translate into financial distress in short order.”

Among the 50 states, the credit card balances of North Carolinians ranks them at No. 28. At the top is Connecticut card holders with an average debt of $9,408 followed by New York residents at $9,165. Kentucky residents have the lowest average credit card debt at a still steep $5,408.

Rising credit card debt “is the potential ‘canary in the coal mine’ for the economy,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State. “Economic watchers have focused on relative strong job growth, continued consumer spending and slowing inflation for optimism about the economy continuing to grow and escaping a recession. This is the soft landing scenario. “

Walden cautioned that “the debt numbers show if there is any slippage in the good news — such as a couple months of job cuts — the economy may be on the edge of a cliff looking at a deep fall.”

The rise in consumer credit debt “likely reflects stretched budgets for households earning the median income or less, which is more than half of the population,” said Mark Vitner, a chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital and a former senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities. “Prices for everyday necessities have been rising rapidly for the past 2½ years, which rapidly wiped out any savings built up during the pandemic and has caused many people to run up credit card debt.”

The rising tide of credit card debt is concerning not only to consumers but also to lenders as they set aside an increasing amount of funds into their loan-loss provisions. The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. And it has an effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most banks are benefiting from higher interest rates in their loan portfolio, but somewhat to fully offsetting those gains is the provision increases.

“The pandemic-era savings cushions are gone, the economy is shaky, and consumers are leaning more heavily than ever on their credit cards to cover day-to-day expenses,” said John Cabell, a managing director at J.D. Power. “This is a make-or-break moment for card issuers.”