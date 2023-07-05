Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. said in a regulatory filing last week that Patrick Hanley had retired from the board of directors, retroactive to June 23.

The company said Hanley’s decision to retire from the board “was not due to any disagreement on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices”

The board opted to reduce the board membership from 11 to 10.

In a separate announcement, the board agreed on June 23 to accelerate the vesting of 12,449 shares of the company’s common stock for Greg Gantt, who retired as chief executive on Friday.

Those shares, at Monday’s closing price of #367.61, were worth $4.58 million.

The acceleration is subject to Gantt’s outstanding unvested restricted stock awards, and outstanding earned and unvested performance-based restricted stock unit awards.