Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. offered Thursday a glimpse of a potential positive ripple effect from the abrupt closing of less-than-truckload rival Yellow Corp.

Marty Freeman, Old Dominion's president and chief executive, said in providing an August operating review that its daily shipment count rose to an average of about 50,000, compared with a monthly average of 47,000 through July.

"This incremental increase is due in part to the direct and indirect impact of one of our largest competitors ceasing operations in July, as we believe underlying demand has remained relatively consistent," Freeman said. "Our team responded well to this inflection in our volumes and our service metrics have remained best-in-class.

Old Dominion emerged on Aug. 21 as the lead bidder at $1.5 billion for the real-property assets of the collapsed Yellow, according to a federal bankruptcy filing Friday. Old Dominion's bid was $200 million higher than the nearest bidder.

As such, Old Dominion became the stalking horse for Yellow’s 119 closed terminals. A status hearing has been set for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15.

Yellow filed for federal Bankruptcy Court protection on Aug. 7, confirming plans for a total shutdown of operations that has put nearly 30,000 employees out of work, with at least 893 in North Carolina including an estimated 145 Yellow employees at its 1255 NC 66 South facility in Kernersville.