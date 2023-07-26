Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s run of record-setting fiscal years in revenue, profit and diluted earnings is in jeopardy after a second consecutive quarter with a year-over-year decline in those categories.

The Thomasville less-than-truckload transport company also reported Wednesday a 2.3% decline in its workforce, or by 533 job positions, during the quarter.

Old Dominion produced annual records in the three categories during fiscal 2021 and 2022. That included $6.26 billion in revenue, $1.38 billion in net income and $12.18 earnings per diluted share.

On Wednesday, Old Dominion reported a 15.2% decline in second-quarter revenue to $1.41 billion, 22.3% drop in net income in $292.4 million and 19.7% decrease in diluted earnings to $2.65.

However, Old Dominion exceeded by 2 cents the average earnings forecast of $2.63 from eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors chose to focus on the earnings beat, sending the share price up as much as 7% during morning trading.

The second-quarter financial declines were on top of slightly lower first-quarter drops in those categories.

For the first half, those totals are: $2.85 billion in revenue (down 9.8%); $577.4 million in net income (down 14.6%); and $5.23 in diluted earnings (down 67 cents).

Marty Freeman, in his first reporting quarter as company president and chief executive, said Old Dominion’s performances “reflects continued softness in the domestic economy.”

Freeman was promoted to both roles on July 1 following the June 30 retirement of Greg Gantt.

“We remain focused on consistently increasing our yield to offset cost inflation and support our on-going investments in capacity,” Freeman said.

CFRA Research analyst Emily Nasseff Mitsch had a mixed reaction to the report.

Mitsch raised the 12-month share-price target by $2 to $337, while lowering her overall rating from “hold” to “sell,’ as well as decreasing her fiscal 2023 earnings forecast by 75 cents to $10.97 a share, and fiscal 2024 earnings forecast by 70 cents to $12.63.

“We think Old Dominion is extremely overvalued, especially given volume weakness — which we expect to continue in 2023 amid high interest rates — with the stock currently trading around 33 times our 2024 earnings per share estimate,” Mitsch said.

“We think Old Dominion has a healthy growth trajectory, but believe valuation is very high given competitive risks and decreased volumes and margins.”

Benchmark Research analyst Christopher Kuhn responded to the report by saying Old Dominion’s management enabled the exceeding of analysts’ earnings estimates “due to solid variable cost management.”

Workforce, operational updates

Old Dominion listed having on average 22,438 full-time employees as of June 30.

That’s down 533 from March 31, or 2.3%, and down 2,455, or 9.8%, over the year.

By comparison, the full-time workforce was at 20,479 as of March 31, 2021, which was when Old Dominion cut back on services during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last count, Old Dominion had 1,318 employees at its Thomasville headquarters, 668 at its Greensboro service center and 107 at the Kernersville service center that became operational Dec. 13.

Adam Satterfield, Old Dominion’s chief financial officer, has told analysts the company is “just balancing our number of employees with the freight volumes that exist.”

“We’ve had to work through those on a case-by-case basis throughout our 255 locations.”

A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions.

The company spent a record $775.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2022.

It spent $244.7 million during the second quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Old Dominion reaffirmed projects capital investments of $700 million, down $100 million from the February estimates.

The investments consist of: $365 million for tractors and trailers (down $35 million from initial forecast); $260 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects (down $40 million); and $75 million for information technology (down $25 million).

The company has spent $302.2 million in cash on share repurchases during the first half of fiscal 2023. There is $376.9 million remaining on the existing $2 billion repurchase program.

On Wednesday, the board authorized repurchasing another $3 billion worth of stick once the current $2 billion program is completed.

Neither the current nor planned repurchase programs have expiration dates.

“While the company intends to return excess capital to its shareholders through its share repurchase and dividend programs, the priority for capital spending will continue to be strategic investments in capital expenditures to support the long-term profitable growth of its business,” the company said in the news release.