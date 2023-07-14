Old Dominion Freight Line was approved on Thursday for a one-year, $73,440 incentive grant by the Concord City Council toward a planned 60,000-square-foot terminal that would serve the Charlotte metro area. The council’s 5-1 approval following a brief public hearing represented a reversal after the grant request was rejected in May. Old Dominion said it would create 100 jobs and spend $18 million in capital investments on the interstate motor freight terminal at 2980 New Town Way, a 40-acre site within the former massive Philip Morris USA manufacturing campus. The incentives would come in the form of an 85% tax-based infrastructure development grant. The goal for the terminal is enable Old Dominion to improve one- and two-day deliveries of goods and commodities needed to support local and interstate commerce. “These are items consumers need and expect to find at their local grocery, department, retail, home improvement, construction supply or other types businesses involved in everyday life,” according to the council’s agenda package. The facility would feature 102 dock doors with trailer, tractor and employee parking. In December, Old Dominion opened a similar terminal at 1651 Old Greensboro Road in Kernersville’s Triad Business Park, where it currently has 107 employees. At least 10 of its 235 service centers are in North Carolina, including at 4715 Evans Town Road in Greensboro. A major part of Old Dominion’s success has been its focus on reinvesting in equipment, technology and acquisitions. The company spent a record $775.1 million on capital investments in fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023, Old Dominion projects capital investments of $700 million, which is comprised of $365 million for tractors and trailers; $260 million for real estate and service-center expansion projects; and $75 million for information technology.