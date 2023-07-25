The latest brick-and-mortar retail crossover in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will have seven Lowe’s Home Improvement stores feature Petco stores.

However, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point are excluded — at least for now — from the marketing initiative that is projected to commence by year’s end.

The participating regional Lowe’s stores are in Banner Elk, Boone, Mayodan, Mocksville, Reidsville, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro.

North Carolina, at 54 participating stores, has by far the largest collection of the nearly 300 stores in 36 states. The collaboration is being expanded from a pilot involving 15 Lowe’s stores.

“The Petco store-in-stores are not incremental; rather, they fit within Lowe’s rural store strategy,” Lowe’s said. “The vast majority of rural stores will now include a Petco assortment.

“This expansion offers a new convenience to shoppers, providing access to pet supplies and veterinary care along with everything do-it-yourself and professional customers need for their home improvement projects.”

Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising, said the companies determined that Petco products “resonated with our existing loyal shoppers and introduced new customers to Lowe’s.”

“Partnering with top brands that our customers know and trust, like Petco, allows Lowe’s to continue elevating and localizing our curated assortment to ensure we have the right products in the right markets.

“By expanding our store-in-store footprint, we’re offering more tailored products and services to meet the unique needs of our customers in rural and remote areas, streamlining the shopping experience.”

Among the Petco private labels that will be sold in Lowe’s include EveryYay, Leaps & Bounds, So Phresh and WholeHearted, as well as national brands such as Advantage II Cat, Bark Toys, Blue Buffalo, ChuckIt, Frontline, K9 Advantix, Purina One and Seresto.

Petco’s Vetco Clinics, offering vaccinations, microchipping and preventative medicine, will be available once a month at 75 Lowe’s stores. It will be staffed by a licensed veterinarian.

Expanded rural store assortments also will include: feed; pet and outdoor products such as troughs; expanded trailer selection; farm implements; livestock fencing; utility vehicles; and specialized hardware.

Other new retail wrinkles include Carhartt apparel in select stores and the expansion of Wrangler apparel in all rural stores.

Pros and cons

By focusing on suburban and rural markets at this point, Lowe’s is capitalizing on a logical synergy between its traditional offerings and those of Petco, said Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at Wake Forest University’s School of Business.

“In rural and suburban markets, where farm and home are closely linked and where distances from specialty stores and home improvement stores can be greater, the Lowe’s-Petco partnership can provide a valuable one-stop-shopping benefit to those consumers, especially if they can get more of their combined farm and home needs satisfied in one location.”

Beahm said that while the store-within-a-store concept itself is not new, “we’re seeing a substantial increase in this retail strategy since the pandemic.”

“Now that the pandemic is behind us, retailers are working hard to draw customers back into their brick-and-mortar stores.

“Improving the in-store shopping experience for consumers is one of the best ways to draw shoppers into their brick-and-mortar stores, and the store-within-a-store concept, if done properly, does just that.”

Beahm said that even as online shopping “is now an important, permanent mode for shoppers, more retailers are recognizing the importance of providing an attractive in-store shopping alternative in order to maximize their sales.”

“Since the store-within-a-store can expand the number of categories a consumer is exposed to in a single destination, this can also be an important benefit by saving time and trips to other retailers, and from obtaining desired products within a single brick-and-mortar location.”

Beahm cautioned that the store-within-a-store concept often fails to work “the new products offered in the partnership are too dissimilar to the host retailer’s main product lines, then there can be a disconnect due to lack of credibility or relevance.”

“If that was the case, consumers will still end up going to the specialty store or another retailer where they feel those stores better understand the category and where the products offered as perceived as better meeting shoppers’ needs.”