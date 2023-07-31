Piedmont Advantage Credit Union said Friday it has opened a stand-along ATM at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The Winston-Salem credit union was founded to serve Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airlines employees and their families.

PACU opened a Greensboro branch in 2021 at Brassfield Shopping Center on Battleground Avenue. An ATM outside of the branch was added in 2022.

"PTI will not only give us valuable exposure as we continue to grow in Greensboro, but also help us to commemorate our humble beginnings in the aviation and airline industries, heading into 2024 with our 75th anniversary," said Dion Williams, the credit union's president and chief executive.

The credit union serves primarily Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties with six branches and 10 ATMs.