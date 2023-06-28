The first proposed transaction involving the parent company of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank is acquiring a North Carolina financial institution that's also more than 100 years old.

Piedmont said Tuesday it would pay $14.95 million to purchase Wake Forest Bancshares Inc., which operates a Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association branch in the town of Wake Forest.

Wake Forest was founded in 1922. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Piedmont, which debuted in 1903, would gain $118 million in total assets, lifting it to nearly $1.3 billion.

In September, Piedmont completed its transition from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company.

According to a blog by the Iowa State University’s business school, profits from a mutual savings bank are distributed to the depositors, typically in the form of higher rates on deposits and lower borrowing rates.

Piedmont’s board of directors filed a legal notice in February 2022 that said by establishing a mutual holding company, it allows the bank more marketplace flexibility.

The purchase would provide Piedmont with its first Triangle presence and its 11th branch overall. The banks said all Wake Forest Federal employees would be offered to join Piedmont.

The Wake Forest Federal branch would retain its branch, but also known as a division of Piedmont Federal. Wake Forest Federal also would gain a seat on the Piedmont board of directors.

“This combination brings together two like-minded, historic banking institutions into a stronger franchise that will benefit all of our clients and communities,” David Barksdale, Piedmont's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“This is the first step in a broader strategy to extend our member banking experience to the greater Triangle market.”

Renee Shaw, Wake Forest Federal's president and chief executive, said that “Piedmont Federal operates and serves its customers and communities in a manner very similar to us."

"That was an important consideration. This historic partnership makes us both a stronger franchise and will provide our members with enhanced products and services.

"In addition, the ability to secure a strong premium for our shareholders as a result of the merger represents a best-case scenario for all of our constituents," Shaw said.

A mutual holding company is akin to a corporate holding company, otherwise known as a parent company which can have multiple subsidiaries.

Local examples including Reynolds American Inc. for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Truist Financial Corp. for Truist Bank and Wells Fargo & Co. for Wells Fargo Bank.

Ginger Salt, Piedmont’s chief marketing officer, said the bank could have conducted the acquisition without creating a holding company.

"We do believe that scale is starting to matter more with technology costs," Salt said.

"The holding company gives us the ability to do further combinations, and this partnership provides a great growth platform. They are a great bank and will add to our business model."

A mutual institution, such as an MSB, may pursue this strategy to, among other reasons, access additional investment capital, expand operations, or be able to attract employees through stock benefits,” according to the blog.

Barksdale has said that depositors and some grandfathered loan customers are the owners of the bank in accordance with mutual savings bank regulations.

“Our board of directors and bank leadership are committed to the mutual structure because it best protects our customers — who are our owners," Barksdale said. "This structure helps protect the mutual status.”

Barksdale said one of the motivations for making the transition is that “we would have flexibility to raise capital, even though we have no immediate plans to do so because we are so well capitalized.”

“We would have flexibility to expand lines of business under the holding company vs. the bank.”