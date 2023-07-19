A strategic decision by Pinnacle Financial Partners to conduct a major sale-leaseback initiative contributed to the bank posting on Tuesday a 36.9% jump in second-quarter net income to $197.3 million.

The bank reported gaining $85.7 million from the initiative that involved the sale of fixed assets.

When excluding that gain, along with an $18.9 million tax benefit and a $9.96 million loss on the sale of investment securities, Pinnacle posted a 3.3% year over year decline in adjusted net income to $136.7 million.

Diluted earnings were $2.54 a share, up 63 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.79 a share.

The average earnings forecast was $1.64 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., has three branches in Forsyth County and 19 overall in the Triad.

When it comes to core financial factors, there was a 12.7% jump in loan revenue to $283.7 million.

Pinnacle reported taking a $31.7 million loan-loss provision, compared with $18.8 million in the first quarter and $12.9 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most national, super-regional and regional banks have struggled in recent quarters with declines in mortgage lending fees as more homeowners are opting for online mortgage providers.

However, most of those banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates and net interest margins connected to the surge in inflation.

Meanwhile, fee revenue was down 30% to $88.1 million when excluding the gain from the sale-leaseback initiative.

The bank reported a net gain of 28.5 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 3,309. Pinnacle had added 235 to its workforce over the past year.

Meanwhile, the branch count rose by one to 127.

Pinnacle’s board of directors declared Tuesday a 22-cent per share cash dividend. It would be paid Aug. 25 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 4.