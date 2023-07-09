PNC Financial Services Group has notified its federal regulator – the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency – that it has completed the closing of up to 50 branches nationwide, including one in Asheville.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo & Co. plans to close at least 24 nationwide, including one in New Bern.

There have been at least 65 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.