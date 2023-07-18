ProKidney Corp. said Tuesday it has completed the $25.5 million cash purchase of 22 acres and a 210,000-square-foot building in Greensboro that will be converted into a biomanufacturing facility.

The property is listed as all of Lot B within 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.

The purchase closed Monday, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing. The seller was 73 BCI 2 LLC, an affiliate of Collett Capital, a Charlotte-based real-estate private-equity firm.

ProKidney, based at 3929 Westpoint Blvd. Suite G, in Winston-Salem, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease.

The company currently has 80 employees and has committed to keeping its headquarters in Winston-Salem.

At $25.5 million, the purchase represents 9.4% of the cash on hand that ProKidney held on March 31, according to a May 11 quarterly regulatory filing.

ProKidmey confirmed on June 13 plans for a $458 million production facility at the site. The conversion is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Up to 330 jobs have been pledged to be created by the end of 2028. The average annual salary is projected at $74,636.

The Greensboro City Council has approved $13 million in performance-based incentives for the company, and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has approved more than $15 million in those incentives.

The company is eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million, as well as up to $1.9 million in energy credits from Duke Energy.

ProKidney’s lead product candidate Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) — patented, proprietary cell-based therapy — has not yet passed clinical trials or received official Food and Drug Administration approval.

REACT has already received guidance from the FDA and EMA to support its ongoing clinical programs.

The size of the ProKidney proposal is striking in several ways.

The company said in its first-quarter earnings report on May 11 that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $463.7 million as of March 31 — just $5.7 million more than its capital investment pledge.

To put the proposed $458 million operation into perspective, it is just $42 million less than another high-risk, high-reward project set for Greensboro: the $500 million Boom Supersonic “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Background

ProKidney’s leadership team is fronted by founder and chief executive Tim Bertram and chief operating officer Deepak Jain.

They are former executives of Winston-Salem based Tengion Corp., which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in December 2014. Bertram and Jain were participants in a group that bought Tengion’s assets in March 2015.

ProKidney became publicly traded on Nasdaq in July 2022 under the ticker symbol PROK, formed as part of a business collaboration with primary funder Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Its largest shareholder is Pablo Legorreta, founder and chairman of Royalty Pharma Plc, a biopharma company that’s also one of the largest dedicated life-sciences investors in the world.

ProKidney had a $35.6 million loss for the first quarter, compared with a $66.5 million loss a year ago. There was a 16-cent earnings loss.

For fiscal 2022, ProKidney had a loss of $108 million, based mostly on $153 million in operating expenses.

“We continued to advance the Phase 3 clinical development of REACT to assess its potential to delay, and possibly eliminate, the need for dialysis,” Bertram said in the first-quarter report.

“In parallel, we sharpened our plans for manufacturing and organizational development as we progress toward potential commercialization.”

Bertram said ProKidney “plans to conduct an interim analysis and target a preliminary data report in late 2023.”

Other incentives

ProKidney disclosed in a May 1 regulatory filing the potential mammoth stock reward benefits to its executive-management team and certain board members if its clinical research of chronic kidney disease reaches fruition.

The company reported fiscal 2022 compensation for its top-three executives in the regulatory filing.

Bertram was paid $600,000 in base salary, up 22.6% from fiscal 2021. He was paid $344,270 in incentive pay after receiving none in 2021. He did not receive a bonus after being paid a $360,000 bonus in 2021.

Where the mammoth potential compensation comes into play is ProKidney reported Bertram being eligible for $28.2 million in stock-option awards and $16.96 million in stock awards.

Stock and stock-option awards typically are valued on the date they are awarded.

ProKidney noted in the filing that the stock and stock-option awards amounts represent “the accounting costs of these awards, and do not correspond to the actual economic value that may be received by the named executive officer.”

The company also said its executive compensation is designed to align senior management’s interests with ProKidney’s equity owners’ long-term interests through equity participation and ownership.