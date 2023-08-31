The state insurance commissioner has set April 8 as the hearing date for the N.C. Rate Bureau’s proposal for a 50.6% dwelling insurance rate increase.

The bureau represents the insurance companies in the state and is not a part of the N.C. Insurance Department.

Insurance commissioner Mike Causey said in a statement on Thursday that “it is now necessary to hold a hearing to reach a resolution that will make the most financial sense for our residents and insurance companies.”

The filing covers insurance for fire and extended coverage at varying rates around the state. They are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The bureau submitted the proposal on July 13, 2023, and has requested than the rate increase go into effect on June 1, 2024.

It is very unlikely that the bureau’s 50.6% rate hike will be approved.

In January 2023, Causey denied the bureau’s 42.6% increase for 2023, approving instead a 9.9% hike that took effect June 1, 2023.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties.

The highest average premium increase in any North Carolina territory for the most recent increase was $31.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m. April 8 at 3200 Beechleaf Court in Raleigh. The hearing will be held unless the department and bureau are able to negotiate a settlement before that date.

State law gives the Insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once the hearing concludes.

Once the order is issued, the bureau has the right to appeal the decision before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A court of appeals order could be appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court.

Public comment on the bureau’s 2024 request can be emailed to NCDOI.2023DwellingandFire@ncdoi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Kimberly Pearce, Paralegal III, 1201 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1201.