TTX Co., a major provider of railcars and related freight car management services to the North American rail industry, said Tuesday it will move its headquarters from Chicago to Charlotte.

The move will result in 150 job positions transferred to the new headquarters, as well as making a $14.5 million capital investment.

TTX is privately owned by North America’s leading railroads and functions as the industry’s railcar cooperative.

The headquarters move includes units involved with finance, information technology, human resources, and business and product development.

“We believe Charlotte presents a unique opportunity for TTX that provides for strategic partnerships to strengthen our business,” Thomas Wells, TTX’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

The average salary for the new positions will be $162,000. By comparison, the current average wage in Mecklenburg County is $80,349. The company has been made eligible for up $1.83 million in economic incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.