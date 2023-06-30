Rullen Automotive Inc., an electric vehicle manufacturer, said Friday it has sold 22 cargo vans to the Randy Marion Automotive Group for a combined cost of $308,000.

The dealership, based in Lake Norman, has locations in Huntersville, Mooresville, Statesville, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro.

The $308,000 represents Mullen’s first recorded revenue for the publicly traded company. All vehicles are to be shipped from Mullen’s Tunica, Miss., assembly plant to Randy Marion Automotive Group in North Carolina.

All Mullen commercial vehicles, including the Mullen EV Campus Cargo Van, Mullen Class 1 EV Cargo Van and the Mullen Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck, will be produced at the Tunica plant. The Campus EV Cargo Van is available now for purchase. Start of production for the Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck will begin in July with first vehicle deliveries in August and September.

Mullen has disclosed receiving an overall $279 million order from Randy Marion Automotive network, which received in May the first Class 3 demonstration electric vehicle.

The Mullen 3 is priced at $68,500 and includes an estimated 130-mile range and 5,800-pound payload. Brad Sigmon, the dealership’s fleet general manager, said the group has placed a 1,000-vehicle order for the Mullen 3.