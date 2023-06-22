Raytheon Technologies Inc.'s business transformation plans have included changing its corporate name and brand to its stock symbol RTX.

The aerospace manufacturer disclosed the shift this week at the Paris Air Show, which tends to be the site of major aviation industry announcements.

The name change came five months after RTX said it would consolidated its two defense-industry business units — Intelligence & Space and Missiles & Defense — into one unit branded Raytheon. The manufacturer said it remains on track to complete the consolidation in July.

The other business units are Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.

“While we honor our legacy, we are always looking to the future — and that future is RTX,” RTX chairman and chief executive Gregory Hayes said in a statement.

“Over the past few years, we have solidified our industry-leading positions with a $180 billion backlog across the highest growth commercial aerospace platforms and franchises serving the most critical defense priorities.

“RTX is leveraging its breadth, scale and operational discipline to serve our customers and deliver value to our shareowners, with a clear path to achieve our 2025 financial commitments."

Collins has at last count about 1,700 employees in its Winston-Salem hub.

However, in February, it disclosed it is eliminating up to 195 local jobs by June 30 as part of closing two facilities in West Point Business Park.

RTX disclosed this week it has an estimated 80,000 employees worldwide, of which 32,000 are outside the U.S.

Besides the name change, Hayes and other business unit executives shared updates on the company's long-term growth strategy, business realignment and financial outlook.

Those included:

* Adjusted annual sales growth commitment of 6% to 7% from fiscal 2020 to 2025.

* Raising its gross cost synergy target from $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

* Increase annual cash flow to $9 billion by fiscal 2025.

* Pledging to return between $33 billion and $35 billion through dividends and share repurchases from the close of the Raytheon-United Technologies Corp. merger in April 2020 through the end of 2025.

RTX reaffirmed plans for $3 billion in share repurchases in fiscal 2023.

RTX's realignment update since 2020 included a 16% reduction in facilities, data centers from 30 to 11 and internal networks from 10 to one.

The manufacturer shifted to Collins its command and control, and air traffic management divisions from the former Raytheon Intelligence & Space, while moving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance from Collins to the combined Raytheon division.

Collins' operational balance was touted during the presentation, such as commercial representing 63% of its revenue while defense is 37%, and original equipment manufacturing being 58% of revenue and aftermarket 42%.