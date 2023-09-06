Blue Compass RV announced Wednesday it has completed the rollout of its brand on its seven stores in North Carolina.

That includes the conversion of Bill Plemmons RV World in Winston Salem and RV One Superstores in Greensboro.

Blue Compass bought Bill Plemmons for an undisclosed price in January 2021. It paid $4 million in February 2021 for Bill Plemmons’ real-estate property at 6725 University Parkway which contained 35,848 square feet of retail space on 15.2 acres. The deal also included a vacant 33.97-acre tract.

Blue Compass RV said it is in the process of converting more than 100 stores in 33 states to its brand.