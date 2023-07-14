The Cedar View apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for a second time in four years, this time to a Raleigh group for $5.4 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The 68-unit complex is at 2367 Bethabara Road. The buyer is Cedarview Acquisition, an affiliate of Fulton Peak Capital. Fulton also has in its portfolio Winston-Salem multi-family complexes the Lofts at Glenhaven and Hilltop House Apartments.

The sellers are CECI Cedar View and Eagleview Cedar View, both of Charlotte. Eagleview purchased the Cedar View complex for $4.25 million in 2021.

Eagleview has been active in the Winston-Salem apartment market in recent years, with affiliates participating in five purchases and one sale since April 2021.