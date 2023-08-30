A Charlotte real estate development and management company has paid $1.2 million to buy two undeveloped tracts in Walkertown.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, the tracts are a combined 5.28 acres: 3.21 acres at 5154 Reidsville Road and 2.07 acres at 5115 Walkertown Commons Circle.

The buyer is TKC CCCL, an affiliate of The Keith Corp., which was founded in 1989 and is a full-service real estate company, including brokerage, development and property management.

The seller is Glenwood Walkertown Co. of Huntersville.

Keith Corp. lists 125 properties in its North Carolina portfolio — by far the largest presence by state. Most of those projects are in the Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham areas.