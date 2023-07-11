Members of Forsyth County's House delegation said Tuesday they will oppose a fast-track attempt to de-annex three tracts from the Village of Clemmons.

The opposition from Republican Reps. Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger comes as much out of concern that an out-of-county legislator — Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson — submitted the amendment to House Bill 5 as the actual de-annex proposal.

HB5 was changed June 27 by Jarvis — who did not sign the amendment — to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence.

HB5 — as a local bill — only requires House approval of the Senate changes before the bill becomes law. The bill is on Wednesday's House floor calendar for a potential final vote.

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny in an I-scratch-your-back-you-scratch-mine manner.

However, Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, said Tuesday that "I will be making a motion to not concur with the Senate changes that included the de-annexation of the Clemmons property. I will be on the conference committee to have it removed."

"I have spoken to all the players involved and expect it to be removed and for Rep. Erin Pare's bill to advance." The initial version of HB5 filed by Pare, R-Wake, addresses a de-annex request in Fuquay-Varina.

The Voglers sent a letter to the Forsyth legislative delegation saying they are "100% opposed to our property's inclusion in this bill."

"We have never requested de-annexation and those who indicate otherwise have no authority to do so," the Voglers wrote.

"We view this action as a forceful taking of our property. We do not consent. This action will almost certainly harm our property value."

Jarvis could not be immediately reached for comment on his involvement with the HB5 amendment.

What's at stake

The three Clemmons properties also were at the heart of a 2019 de-annex legislation attempt related to a proposed 38-acre mixed-use project by local developer Stan Forester near the intersection of Styers Ferry and Lewisville-Clemmons roads.

The proposed legislation in 2019 was derailed separately in the House and Senate amid a vigorous protest at the legislature by Clemmons village officials.

Forester could not be reached for comment on whether he or Paragon Properties has revived the development plans and are again pursuing the de-annexation approvals.

Once the Clemmons de-annex language was inserted, HB5 was fast-tracked through the Senate Finance committee on June 27, Senate Rules and Operations committee on June 28 and then cleared the Senate by a 46-0 vote on June 29.

Both Forsyth senators — Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe — voted in favor of the latest version of HB5.

"This edition to House Bill 5 occurred without the knowledge or request of either the property owners or the village," Clemmons mayor Mike Rogers said Tuesday.

"We have passed along this mayors' collation of support to numerous representatives for their assistance in ensuring this rogue action does not reach approval in the House.”

Background

In August 2019, the de-annexation legislation for the properties was filed as House Bill 392 by then-GOP Reps. Debra Conrad and Lee Zachary.

The proposed 2019 legislation would have de-annexed 2.6 acres from the village, potentially paving the way for a large development proposal that would include a convenience store with 16 gas pumps, 360 apartment units and a grocery store.

Conrad told the Winston-Salem Journal in July 2019 that Forester’s shopping-center plans could enhance the retail sector in that part of Clemmons.

The intersection of U.S. 421 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road already has a grocery store, two convenience stores with gas pumps, and several restaurants, including fast food and casual dining.

HB392 cleared the House State and Local Government committee before stalling in House Finance in April 2019.

The village council passed a resolution opposing the de-annexation legislation, sending it to its local legislative delegation. Lambeth withdrew his support based on that local opposition.

In July 2019, the Clemmons de-annex language was inserted into Senate Bill 270 — initially a Durham de-annex bill — at Conrad and Zachary’s request.

The opposition from council members led to a rare occurrence of SB270 being removed from a fast-track Senate floor vote and sent back to Senate Finance, where it was shelved for the remainder of the 2019-20 sessions.

In August 2019, the Clemmons de-annex language was taken out of SB270, allowing the Durham de-annex legislation to proceed through the legislature and into law.

Several Village council members expressed their concerns in 2019 about increased traffic generating from the mixed-use development, particularly considering it would be near the main entrances and exits for Southwest Elementary and West Forsyth High schools.

According to a traffic study that Forester submitted to the council in 2019, the development would add 16,500 vehicle trips to Lewisville-Clemmons Road each day.

Mayors' opposition

The mayors of all eight Forsyth municipalities stated their opposition to the Clemmons de-annexation attempt to the Forsyth delegation.

Besides Rogers, the signees of the joint letter were Bethania's Brent Rockett, King's Jack Warren, Lewisville's Mike Horn, Tobaccoville's Myson Marion, Walkertown's Kenneth "Doc" Davis, and Winston-Salem's Allen Joines.

In the joint letter, the mayors said that "we were startled to learn of the late insertion of this provision into an unrelated local bill."

The mayors cited the opposition from the landowners and Village of Clemmons officials, as well as Jarvis' involvement that occurred without consulting the Forsyth delegation first.

"This process has not met the high standards of the Forsyth County legislative delegation for advance public review of a controversial local action," according to the letter. "We urge you to lead the House in rejecting the amended bill."

Kernersville mayor Dawn Morgan sent a separate letter that encouraged the delegation to talk with Clemmons officials and the landowners before taking action on HB5.

'Unprecedented maneuvering'

Zenger said he was familiar with the 2019 de-annex attempt while serving on the Lewisville Town Council.

"I understand the municipal opinion on this," Zenger said.

"It was brought to me when I first came to the N.C. House, and I stopped it before it could get moving.

"Had Sen. Jarvis come to me before doing this, I would have opposed it yet again."

Lambeth said Tuesday that he and Zenger believe "it is generally not acceptable for a legislator outside the district to meddle in a local bill, but it seems the Senate is doing some rather unprecedented maneuvering on bills this session."

A high-profile example surfaced June 29 when an amendment to House Bill 75 was made in an attempt to advance the bipartisan and controversial Senate medical marijuana bill through the House.

The amendment filer was Sen. Bill Rabon, R-New Hanover, chairman of the Senate Rules and Operations committee and primary sponsor of medical marijuana legislation Senate Bill 3, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act.”

HB75 retained its legislation on changes to how physician assistants are supervised and licensure procedures.

At the end of the bill was inserted language that HB75 only becomes law if SB3 does as well — and both on the same effective date.