The new owner of the former United Furniture Industries Inc. manufacturing plants in the Triad has paid $2 million for the High Point property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

Phoenix High Point NC Industrial Investors LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition, bought the plant at 315-325 Kettering Road.

Also on Wednesday, the historic Weeks manufacturing plant in northwest Winston-Salem was purchased for $15.5 million by Phoenix Winston-Salem NC Industrial Investors LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The Triad real-estate assets were included in Phoenix Acquisition’s $65 million bid for all of United’s assets. The seller was United Furniture Industries NC LLC, represented by bankruptcy trustee Derek Henderson.

The bid gained approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 31.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy court documents indicated that at least $27 million of the overall purchase price would go toward the Winston-Salem, Lexington and Trinity properties. There has been no Phoenix-related deed filings in Davidson and Randolph counties as of Thursday.