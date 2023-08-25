Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Thursday a bipartisan state House bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements.

House Bill 422 — the “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act” — was shelved for more than two months before resurfacing Aug. 15 in the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee.

On Aug. 16, the Senate passed HB422 by a 45-0 vote and the House by a 117-0 vote.

Cooper did not comment on signing HB422, which goes into effect immediately.

However, HB422 proponent state Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement that “predatory businesses will not be allowed to trick North Carolina’s homeowners without consequences — not on my watch.”

“I’m grateful to the legislature for passing and Gov. Roy Cooper for signing legislation to put an end to these unfair real estate agreements.”

HB422’s lead primary sponsor is Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth County in his district and also is a Realtor.

Senate bill sponsors included Republican Joyce Krawiec and Democrat Paul Lowe of Forsyth County.

A major focus of the legislation is addressing the business model of MV Realty of Florida, which has been sued by Stein in March for marketing and selling these agreements. Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers and other monetary penalties.

According to Stein, his office has received more than 20 complaints about MV Realty, which began doing business across the state in August 2020. The company has signed up more than 2,100 North Carolinians to its “Homeowner Benefit Program” — typically people who are facing financial hardships and are in need of cash.

The bill summary said the impetus is that “several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry.”

A N.C. Justice Department review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

According to HB422, it is “unfair to an owner of residential real estate who enters into such an agreement or to other parties who may become owners of that real estate in the future.”

The law prohibits the recording of such agreements “so that the public records will not be clouded by them and provides remedies for owners who are inconvenienced or damaged by the recording of such agreements.”

The law declares that such an agreement is unfair if it is effective and binding for more than one year from the effective date of agreement.

It also provides consumers with the ability to recover damages, costs and attorney’s fees “that may be proved against the agent, service provider or person named” in the agreement.