A Greensboro multi-tenant office building site has been sold for $9.2 million to a Cary group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 2.45-acre property at 445 Dolley Madison Road contains a 59,364-square-foot building.
The buyer is Wake DX Investments LLC. The seller is Macvest DM LLC of Tampa, Fla.
