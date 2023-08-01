A small Greensboro shopping center property was sold for $1.85 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing on Monday.
The 0.87-acre property is at 3738 W. Gate Blvd.
The buyer is Mekong Market of Greensboro. The seller is Bardy Family Investments of Delray Beach, Fla.
Richard Craver
