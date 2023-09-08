The Griffith Commons apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $5.73 million by a Connecticut group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 7.45-acre property at 2611 Griffith Road and 300 Griffith Commons Drive contains 74 units.

The buyer is Griffith Commons BMG, an affiliate of New England Investment Partners of Stanford, Ct.

The seller is Griffith Commons Investors LLC of Springfield, Mo.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 116 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.3 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.