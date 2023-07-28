An affiliate of a national private real-estate investment firm Brennan Investment Group has spent $8.7 million to purchase a High Point manufacturing property, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 18.61-acre property is the The Alderman Co. facility at 325 Model Farm Road. It contains a 204,030-square-foot building.

The buyer is 325 Model Farm LLC. The seller is Alderman, based in High Point.

It is Rosemont, Ill.-based Brennan's third property in the Triad.

Brennan owns the shuttered Alpha Aluminum LLC and Oracle Packaging plant in Winston-Salem, a 21.46-acre property at 1300 Cunningham Drive that contains a 350,731-square-foot building.

Brennan also owns the 67.6-acre property at 220 Polo Road in Winston-Salem that contains a 437,911-square-foot manufacturing plant that has Tri-Seal/Oracle Packaging as the tenant.