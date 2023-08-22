The historic Rosenbacher House in downtown Winston-Salem has been bought for $1.1 million by one of its current tenants, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The buyer is Boutique Wellness NC of Advance, which has a "rejuvenation center" in the building.

The 8,206-square-foot building was built in 1909 and was owned by the Rosenbacher family until 1975. The building is representative of the neo-classical revival dwellings in the city.

It has been occupied by several commercial retail groups that have included an antique shop and restaurant.