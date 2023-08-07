A light industrial building in Kernersville has been sold for $965,000 to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 5-acre property at 140 Peddycord Park Drive contains a 12,000-square-foot building.
The buyer is KSM Properties LLC. The seller is CityPlat Triad 3 LLC of Raleigh.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today