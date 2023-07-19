An affiliate of commercial and residential real-estate developer LeoTerra Development has spent $5.7 million to purchase about 75 acres off Old Mill Road in High Point.

The company has plans to develop a 300-lot single family and townhome subdivision on the site.

LeoTerra, which has a number of projects across the Southeast, already has four residential communities under development or in the planning stages across High Point.

“The economic growth coming to our region supports the need for additional housing product,” said Clay Mize, LeoTerra’s senior director of land acquisition.

In August, LeoTerra paid $1.05 million to buy a combined 18.3-acre tract off Solomon Drive in Kernersville.

The undeveloped properties are a 17.3-acre tract and a 1.17-acre tract, both listed as 0 Union Cross Road.