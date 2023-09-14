The Winston-Salem area’s existing single-family housing market remained solidly in the seller’s favor during July with another increase in the median sale price, according to the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors.

The report covers the following ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

There were 1,577 properties sold during July, down 17.8% year over year. The median sale price was up 2.9% to $297,750, with sellers getting just under 100% of their list price.

The median days that a sold home was on the market rose from 13 in July 2022 to 28 in July 2023.

There were 1,958 new listings during July, down 21.2% from a year ago. There were 2,533 homes for sale as of July 31.

The association reported there is a 1.7-month supply of existing single-family homes for sale, up 21.4% from a year ago.

For townhouses and condominiums, there were 194 properties sold, down 27.1% year over year. The median sale price was up 18.5% to $240,000, with sellers getting just more than 100% of their list price.

The median days that a sold home was on the market rose from 12 in July 2022 to 24 in July 2023.

There were 254 new listings during July, down 18.1% from a year ago. There were 355 townhomes and condos for sale as of July 31.

The association reported there is a 1.7-month supply of existing single-family homes for sale, up 54.5% from a year ago.

In a separate existing house report, the Winston-Salem area continued to have the largest growth rate during June among the state’s five metro areas, according to national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The growth rate, which was in a double-digit range for much of 2022, has been shrinking in recent months for all five metros.

The biggest factor, according to CoreLogic, remains higher mortgage rates.

However, the growth rate for the five-county Winston-Salem metro was 6.3% in June, compared with up 5.5% in May.

The metro consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 6.2% in June, compared with up 5.4% in May.

Home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area were not available for June. They increased 6.6% year-over-year in May, compared with up 6.3% in April. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.4% in May, unchanged from April and from up 7.6% in March.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 4.2% year-over-year in June, compared with increasing 4.1% year-over-year in May.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area rose 1.2% year-over-year in June, compared with being down 0.4% year-over-year in May.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA decreased 0.6% year-over-year in June, compared with being down 1.7% year-over-year in May.

“Annual home price growth regained momentum in July, which mostly reflects strong appreciation from earlier this year,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic.

“That said, high mortgage rates have slowed additional price surges, with monthly increases returning to regular seasonal averages.

“In other words, home prices are still growing, but are in line with historic seasonal expectations,” Hepp said.

However, Hepp cautioned that “the projection of prolonged higher mortgage rates has dampened price forecasts over the next year, particularly in less-affordable markets.”