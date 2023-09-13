A N.C. House bill that removed language affecting the Village of Clemmons advanced Wednesday on the N.C. Senate floor.

The initial version of HB5 filed by Erin Pare, R-Wake, addresses a de-annexation request in Fuquay-Varina.

HB5 was changed June 27 by Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, to insert language that would serve to de-annex 1520, 1526 and 1532 Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The three properties are owned by Lindsay Vogler Jr. and Robert Vogler.

The 1520 tract of 0.35 acres has Mad Greek Grill as a tenant, while the 1526 tract is 0.97 acres and the 1532 tract is 0.43 acres and contains a 1,508-square-foot residence.

It is typical for legislators to approve most local bills with little, if any, scrutiny.

The Voglers sent a letter to the Forsyth legislative delegation saying they are “100% opposed to our property’s inclusion in this bill.”

After opposition was expressed by Clemmons village officials and the property owners, the House rejected the Clemmons-focused changes to HB5 by a 102-0 vote on July 14.

The two chambers sent HB5 to a concurrence committee, which removed the Clemmons language while inserting language from other bills addressing several other annexation and de-annexation requests.