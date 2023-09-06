The new owner of the historic Weeks manufacturing plant in northwest Winston-Salem paid $15.5 million for the property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The Triad real-estate assets of defunct United Furniture Industries Inc. were included in a Wisconsin company's $65 million bid for all of United's assets. Phoenix Winston-Salem NC Industrial Investors LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition, was the buyer.

The seller was United Furniture Industries NC LLC, represented by bankruptcy trustee Derek Henderson.

The bid gained approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 31.

The Weeks plant at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road contains 705,599 square feet within three buildings on 54.5 acres — the largest of the former United properties in the Triad.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy court documents indicated that at least $27 million of the overall purchase price would go toward the Winston-Salem, Lexington and Trinity properties. There was no Phoenix-related deed filings in Davidson or Randolph counties as of Wednesday.

Phoenix Investors has not responded to the Winston-Salem Journal’s inquiries about its plans for a property portfolio that features about 5 million square feet of production space and a massive 626.5 acres.

Phoenix specializes in buying and renovating manufacturing plants and has three other properties in the state.

The sale, according to court documents, “generated sufficient proceeds to deliver full recovery to United Furniture’s secured creditors holding liens on these assets.”

After facing pressure from creditors for an involuntary bankruptcy filing, United Furniture in February submitted its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors and between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

Weeks Plant background

When Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. opened the Weeks plant in 1960 at 401 E. Hanes Mill Road, it was the largest manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

Hanes Hosiery spent about $30 million on the plant, which would be about $308.2 million in 2023 dollars, according to calculations from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

United Furniture made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

But after more than eight years of operations at the Weeks plant, United unexpectedly shut down all of its plants on Nov. 22, ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

At the time, United had a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.

A total of 12 former United employees, including five from North Carolina, have filed an amended complaint in their attempt to force the defunct manufacturer to meet WARN requirements for final compensation and benefits for about 2,700 employees.

The plaintiffs also are requesting unpaid commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, and pension and 401(k) contributions, and other ERISA benefits. They claim none of those compensations has been made since the abrupt shutdown.

According to N.C. law, the defendants may be liable for civil penalty of up to $250 per employee with a maximum per employee of $2,000 per violation of WARN Act requirements.

However, the WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth, with several studies showing it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Henderson opposes the WARN lawsuits, arguing that former employees are barred from claims “by the unforeseeable business circumstances exception” in the act.