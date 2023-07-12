The developer of the Caleb’s Creek residential community in Kernersville is a step closer to proceeding on one of Triad’s largest housing projects with up to an additional 2,936 units.

The Kernersville Planning Board recommended Monday to the Board of Aldermen the rezoning application of BOMA N.C. LLC for four tracts totaling 628.04 acres. BOMA is based in Castle Rock, Colo.

The Board of Alderman is scheduled to hear the rezoning request at its July 26 meeting, according to town manager Curtis Swisher.

The properties are located south of I-40 and east of Union Cross Road.

The request is to change the zoning from mixed use-special use to mixed use-conditional district.

If approved by the council, it would boost the residential units in Caleb’s Creek from 564 to 3,500 involving a mix of single- and multi-family housing featuring duplexes, twin homes and townhouses.

“The Caleb’s Creek development was originally approved in 2001, and modified through a rezoning in 2016,” said Catherine Garner, Kernersville’s community development director.

“While housing is a heavy component, the developer’s petition also includes some commercial uses.”

The largest tract by far is the 492.26 acres at 133 Caleb’s Club Drive that’s owned by BOMA.

The other tracts are: 172 acres at 7435 Watkins Ford Road that’s owned by BOMA; 34.3 acres at 0 Teague Lane that is owned by BOMA; and 2.02 acres at 0 Pine Tree Drive.

BOMA is proposing there would be 4.67 units per acre in the next phase.

“The potential to buy larger or smaller houses as one’s life necessitates provides mobility within the Kernersville housing market as a whole,” according to the Planning Board staff report.

“The ability of a developer to provide multiple housing options within one development is advantageous to the entire community in preserving housing mobility.

“If Kernersville does not maintain a diversified market with a mix of houses available, prices will increase overall and lack of availability will stifle our economy as employees must live elsewhere and commute in.”

Changed plans

The rezoning application lists BOMA as converting some of the land that had been set aside for the golf course into a series of nature greenway trails open to the general public in the areas of Teague Lane, Ogden School Road and Caleb’s Creek Elementary School.

The golf course is no longer part of the development proposal.

The application said a minimum of 312 acres would be dedicated to greenways, parks and conservation areas, including acreage previously dedicated and/or developed by third parties. The town of Kernersville would be responsible for those properties.

The proposed plan would provide a revised construction phasing plan for road improvements triggered by the Transportation Impact Analysis. The rezoning also allows the town to propose new conditions of approval for the development “in response to the impacts anticipated to occur as a result.”

According to the rezoning request, BOMA has opted to remove a “previously approved large swath of commercial/office space along I-40.”

“The developer has stated to staff that they do not believe it to be a viable development option in that location at this time.”

BOMA said much of the planned commercial development site “is no longer feasible due to NCDOT road projects on Union Cross Road impacting the ability to access this area.”

“The developer would like the ability to provide some pockets of commercial uses as part of the development,” according to the rezoning application.

Those could include restaurants without drive-thru services, banks, dentists, medical offices, commercial, personal and and professional offices, private clubs and lounges, recreation fields and venues, and surgical centers.

The application lists road construction projects affecting Glennview Drive, Ogden School Road, Old Salem Road and Teague Lane beginning in the fall of 2023 and running through spring 2027.

Planning board staff also cited increased interest in commercial real-estate projects along Union Cross Road south of I-40, including a rezoning application not connected to BOMA for parcels at the intersection of Union Cross Road and Glennview Drive.

“It appears, based on this interest from other developers, that the market is shifting back toward commercial uses in the greater Union Cross Road corridor,” according to Planning Board staff.

“As southeast Forsyth County continues to develop — both with the town limits and beyond — this area may become viable for larger commercial uses, such as the big-box retailer, in the future.”

Details

The initial plans for the Caleb’s Creek mixed-use development were submitted to Kernersville in 2001.

It was to include 934 acres overall, featuring a championship length golf course and commercial development.

BOMA agreed to provide land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for what became Caleb’s Creek Elementary School.

Three subdivisions were part of the initial phase: Brunswick, Deer Run and Haddington. Other subdivisions later approved are Elk Ridge, Lakeside, Owl’s Trail and White Hawk.

Altogether, there have been 594 residential units already constructed or approved existing in the Caleb’s Creek community.

BOMA is working with the N.C. Transportation Department on how to address projected increased vehicle traffic, particularly at the intersection of Old Salem Road and Teague Lane, and on Teague Lane and Ogden School Road.

Planning Board staff noted that residential developments near Caleb’s Creek have lower densities: Watkins Landing phases I and II are 2.89 units per acre; Watkins Landing phase III at 2 units per acre; and Atkins Farm at 2.6 units per acre.

“Adding sewer (to those areas) really opened all that potential,” Kernersville town manager Curtis Swisher said.

“Kernersville is a big location. Overall we’ve seen growth, but especially around the south end of town, around I-40 and U.S. 311, near High Point.”

GALLERY: Caleb's Creek residential development could add nearly 3000 new housing units