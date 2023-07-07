The Triad's existing home market was listed as modestly less affordable during the second quarter, still affected by the sharp climb in prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attom Data Solutions’ latest national home-affordability report found Davidson, Forsyth and Guilford counties with similar upward movement toward affordability.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment.

Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers. The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.

For the second quarter, Forsyth had a 72 score, compared with 80 in the first quarter and 77 a year ago.

In Forsyth, affordability was measured on a $253,250 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was down 1% from a year ago. There were 1,269 closed home sales during the second quarter.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $59,048 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $253,250 home, and that it would take 26.6% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 19% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford was rated at 79, compared with 70 in the fourth quarter and 99 a year ago.

In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $240,000 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was down 2% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $56,537 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $240,000 home, and that it would take 27.4% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 20.1% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Davidson was rated at 75, up from 69 in the fourth quarter and 95 a year ago.

In Davidson, affordability was measured on a $210,250 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was up 4% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Davidson homeowner would need an annual income of $50,362 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $210,250 home, and that it would take 26.5% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Davidson homeowner would need to dedicate 18.5% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

“The U.S. housing market has done an about-face following a downturn that threatened to usher in an extended period of flat or falling prices," said Rob Barber, Attom's chief executive.

"With that has come another blow to how much house the average worker around the country can afford.

Barber said that “whether this is just a temporary blip amid this year’s peak buying season, or a sign of another extended price surge, is anyone’s guess."

"But any predictions of a market demise were certainly premature — and house hunters are feeling the pinch.”