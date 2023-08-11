The number of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metro area continued to accelerate during July as more financial institutions and lenders move forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to the latest report from national research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 110 filings during July, compared with 79 in June and 78 in July 2022.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during July with 62, followed by Davidson County with 31, Davie County with seven and Stokes and Yadkin counties with five each.

The July filings trend follows up on 417 foreclosure filings in the five-county area during the first half of 2023, compared with 308 in the first half of 2022, 138 in the first half of 2021 and 494 in the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, foreclosure filings dropped during July in the Greensboro-High Point metro area. There were 85 filings in July compared with 98 in June and 92 in July 2022.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 45, followed by Randolph County at 21 and Rockingham County at 19.

For the first half of 2023, there were 522 filings, compared with 385 in first half of 2022, 193 in first half of 2021 and 579 in the first half of 2020.

“The slight decline in foreclosure filings we are seeing is yet another sign of a rebounding housing market,” said Rob Barber, Attom's chief executive. “With home prices back up, several factors have combined to put more financial resources in the hands of homeowners, providing more options to avoid foreclosure. However, given with the U.S. housing market remains in flux, the various forces at play could keep the market improving or turn it back downward over the coming months.”