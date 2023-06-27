Home flipping in the Winston-Salem metro area dropped slightly during the first quarter, national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported last week.

It also took between one to two months longer for flippers to go from purchase to sell.

Flipped homes are those purchased and subsequently sold again within 12 months. The MSA consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

There were 264 flipped homes, down 3.3% from a year ago. They represented 13.1% of all home sales during the quarter.

Home flipping in the Winston-Salem MSA reached a record 1,528 sales during 2022, up 36.5% from 2021. The record had been 1,203 in 2021.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $62,000, representing a $153,000 purchase price and a $215,000 flipped price. The gross profit a year ago was $74,000.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,380, and the median year the residence was built was 1984.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

It took an average of 178 days to complete the flipping of a home sold during the first quarter, compared with 155 days a year ago.

About 70.5% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 29.5% borrowed money. About 33% were sold to cash buyers, while 11.7% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 299 flipped homes in the first quarter, up 2.5% over the year. There was a record 1,511 flipped homes sold in 2022, up 11.1% from 2021.

Flipped sales made up 12.2% of the home sale market during the first quarter.

The record annual flipping count is 2,025 in 2014 for the three-county metro of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

Those flipping the homes in the Greensboro-High Point MSA grossed on average $60,000 during the first quarter, representing a $160,000 purchase price and a $220,000 flipped price.

The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,368, and the median year the residence was built was 1994.

The average time it took to flip a home was 171 days, up from 144 days a year ago.

About 73% of home flippers used cash with the purchase, while 27% borrowed money. About 34% were sold to cash buyers, while 11.4% were bought by buyers utilizing a Federal Housing Administration loan.

“Home-flipping investors across the U.S. may have finally halted the decline,” said Rob Barber, chief executive at Attom.

“In the first quarter, the profit margins showed a slight upward turn after an extended slump, while interest in flipped homes continued to rise among buyers.”

Barber cautioned that "it’s possible that the recent gain is merely a temporary blip.”

“Nevertheless, the first-quarter trends offer some hope for investors indicating that brighter times may be ahead.”

The Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had 1,124 flipped homes sold in the first quarter, down 27.1% from a year ago. Those sales made up 13.2% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $29,000, representing a $291,000 purchase price and a $320,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,586.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 179 days, compared with 137 days a year ago.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had 191 flipped homes sold, down 19.4% from a year ago. Those sales made up 12.5% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $39,000, representing a $296,000 purchase price and a $335,000 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,507.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 183 days, up from 139 days a year ago.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 509 flipped homes sold, down 22.8% from a year ago. Those sales made up 11.6% of the market.

Those flipping the homes grossed on average $3,250, representing a $349,000 purchase price and a $352,250 flipped price. The average square footage for flipped homes was 1,643.

The average time it took to flip a home sold was 184 days, up from 132 days a year ago.