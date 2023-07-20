The median existing sale price of a home in the Winston-Salem metro area may have reached a ceiling of $240,000 during the second quarter, according to national real-estate research group Attom Data Solutions.

The median is the number in the middle, with the same amount of numbers below and above.

The five-county area of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin also had a median sale price of a record $240,000 in the second and third quarters of 2022.

The price has remained above $200,000 each quarter since the third quarter of 2021.

The median sale price remains up 27.6% from $172,000 when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March 2020.

The lowest local median home price since Attom began disclosing median home sale prices in 2005 was $103,000 in the first quarter of 2012.

By comparison, Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point metro had a median sale price of a record $227.500 in the second quarter, up 1% from a year ago.

The lowest local median home price was $100,000 in the first quarter of 2012.

When comparing the other three major metros in North Carolina., the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA was at a record $371,314, the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was at a record $415,000 and the Raleigh-Cary MSA was at $420,000.

“Just when it looked like the housing market was flattening out, prices spiked again, which pushed seller profits back up to nearly their highest level in the past decade,” said Rob Barber, Attom’s chief executive.

“Stable mortgage rates, an on-going tight supply of homes for sale and the usual springtime surge in buyer demand appeared to have combined to halt the downturn we started seeing a year ago.”

Barber cautioned that “it’s way too early to predict another long-term price run-up, especially since buying a home is a financial stretch for so many households around the country.”

“But the second-quarter numbers clearly show the market has more steam left in it, and sellers are reaping the benefits.”

Attom reported that all-cash homebuyers represented 39.3% of buyers in the Winston-Salem area, down from 43% a year ago.

Cash buyers include institutional investors acquiring properties to initially rent before selling them during a future uptick in home prices.

Institutional investors were 7.4%, down from 14.6% a year ago, while Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 7.9% in the area, up from 5.6% a year ago.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point area had cash buyers representing 39.8% of sales, down from 43.1% a year ago. Institutional investors were 8.1%, down from 13.4%. Federal Housing Administration home sales accounted for 7.8%, up from 5.2%.