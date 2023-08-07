The Triad had the largest growth rate in existing home prices again in June among the state’s five metro areas, according to a report from national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

However, the growth rate, which had been in a double-digit range for much of 2022, continues to shrink in both the five-county Winston-Salem area and three-county Greensboro-High Point area.

The biggest factor, according to CoreLogic, remains higher mortgage rates.

For example, the growth rate for the Winston-Salem metro was 5.1% in June, compared with 5.9% in May and as much as up 11.4% in January.

The metro area consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 5% in June, compared with up 5.6% in May and as much as up 11.4% in January.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro increased 5.5% in June, compared with up 6.7% in May and as much 9.9% in January. The metro consists of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 4.9%, compared with up 6.5% in May and up 9.3% in January.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 3.8% year-over-year in June, compared with increasing 4.5% in May.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area were down 0.4% year-over-year in June, compared with being down 0.2% year-over-year in May.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA decreased 1.8% year-over-year in June, compared with down 1.7% year-over-year in March.

The N.C. metros appear to be going against national home price growth rate trends.

“While the continued imbalance between buyers and sellers continues to pressure home prices, June’s annual bump in price growth echoes economic resiliency, a thriving U.S. job market and strong consumer spending,” said Selma Hepp, Core Logic's chief economist.

"While higher mortgage rates are impacting affordability for buyers with loans, almost four in 10 sales are all-cash transactions.

"Most baby-boomer homeowners have substantial equity, which could be putting pressure on prices in markets where that generation is currently migrating.”

The CoreLogic report for June had similar results to the latest update from the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors.

The association said existing single-family housing market remains solidly in the seller’s favor during June. The report covers the following ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

Three were 492 properties sold during June. The median sale price was down 1.2% to $290,000, but sellers on average were still getting 101.4% of their listing price.

The median days that a sold home was on the market was up 4.2% year over year to 25.

There were 531 new listings during June, down 1.1% from a year ago. The median list price was $309,950.

The association reported there is a 1.19-month supply of existing single-family homes for sale, down 23.7% from a year ago.