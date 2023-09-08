The new owner of the former United Furniture Industries Inc. manufacturing plants in the Triad has paid $7.25 for two Davidson County properties, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.
Phoenix Lexington NC Industrial Investors LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition, bought the tracts at 100 United Furniture Drive, which contains 375,310 square feet in one building on 13.15 acres.
It is the third closed Triad industrial real-estate deal made by Phoenix affiliates since its $65 million bid for the United asset portfolio gained approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 31.
The historic Weeks manufacturing plant in northwest Winston-Salem was purchased for $15.5 million by Phoenix Winston-Salem NC Industrial Investors LLC.
- Flagger for road crew struck by car in Winston-Salem
- Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old former Wake Forest tennis player, will play Novak Djokovic in U.S. Open on Sunday
- Wake Forest medical school professor named head of surgeon training institute
- No. 19 N.C. Central rolls past Winston-Salem State 47-21 in Durham on Saturday
- Work resumes on Meadowlark - but so does school
- Simply Sonya's owner to open new location
- Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
- The Readers' Forum: The shooting death of a UNC professor boils down to a simple, tragic equation
- Mother charged with child abuse after leading police on chase with 13-day-old son in car
- Winston-Salem, Duke Energy to replace 25,000 streetlights with LEDs
- Ed Campbell, unflappable staffer on Journal sports desk, dies
- Federal prosecutor seeks 1-year prison term for Tolstedt
- Next step for Bill Hayes statue is its location at Winston-Salem State
- Man wounded during armed robbery Saturday night
- Man tells reporters 'I'm sorry for everything' after postal carrier assaulted, carjacked
Phoenix High Point NC Industrial Investors LLC paid $2 million for the plant at 315-325 Kettering Road in High Point.
The seller in each instance was United Furniture Industries NC LLC, represented by bankruptcy trustee Derek Henderson. There has been no Phoenix-related deed filings in Randolph County for United's Trinity plant as of Friday.
rcraver@wsjournal.com
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.