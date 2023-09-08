The new owner of the former United Furniture Industries Inc. manufacturing plants in the Triad has paid $7.25 for two Davidson County properties, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

Phoenix Lexington NC Industrial Investors LLC, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Acquisition, bought the tracts at 100 United Furniture Drive, which contains 375,310 square feet in one building on 13.15 acres.

It is the third closed Triad industrial real-estate deal made by Phoenix affiliates since its $65 million bid for the United asset portfolio gained approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Aug. 31.

The historic Weeks manufacturing plant in northwest Winston-Salem was purchased for $15.5 million by Phoenix Winston-Salem NC Industrial Investors LLC.

Phoenix High Point NC Industrial Investors LLC paid $2 million for the plant at 315-325 Kettering Road in High Point.

The seller in each instance was United Furniture Industries NC LLC, represented by bankruptcy trustee Derek Henderson. There has been no Phoenix-related deed filings in Randolph County for United's Trinity plant as of Friday.