The Enclave at North Point apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in three years, this time for $43.8 million to a New Jersey residential real-estate company.

The 28.15-acre complex at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem contains 370 units.

The buyers are five affiliates of Eminent Capital of Lakewood, N.J.

The seller is Enclave at North Point Owner LLC, an affiliate of Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pa.

Morgan gained a substantial and relatively quick return on its investment considering it bought the complex for $27.13 million in October 2020.

In April, a different Eminent affiliate paid $22.35 million to purchase the Park Place apartment complex in Greensboro. The complex at 2 Hilton Place contains 204 units.

The Enclave at North Point sale is one of the largest involving the Forsyth apartments market.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 117 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.4 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

The largest occurred in March when the Plant 64 apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $83.5 million. It was the most ever paid for an apartment complex in Forsyth County history.

TBR Plant 64 Owner, an affiliate of TriBridge Residential, completed the purchase of the 243-unit property at 545 Power Plant Circle on March 8.

“This clearly confirms and validates the strength of the downtown residential market,” Mayor Allen Joines said in response to the Plant 64 sale. “Such positive returns is one reason we are enjoying robust investment in the downtown area.”

The luxury West End Station complex was sold for $52.5 million in December 2019. The buyer was an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties of Alabama.

The previous largest overall apartment complex deal came in March 2021 when affiliates of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake; and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

“An apartment complex offers convenience to millennials with resort-like features, such as pools, gyms and other amenities,” said Jennifer von Pohlmann, a spokeswoman for Attom Data Solutions, a national real estate research firm.

Additionally, most apartments are also close to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants, making them more compelling to younger people.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.

"Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”