The number of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metro area declined substantially during August, even as more financial institutions and lenders move forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

According to Thursday's report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, there were 69 filings during August in the five-county area, compared with 110 in July and 80 in August 2022.

The decline in August was counter to the first half of 2023 in which there were 417 filings, compared with 308 in the first half of 2022, 138 in the first half of 2021 and 494 in the first half of 2020.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during August at 37, followed by Davidson County with 17, Davie County with seven, Stokes County with five and Yadkin County with three.

Meanwhile, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA had 108 filings in August, compared with 85 in July and 83 in August 2022

For the first half of 2023, there were 522 filings, compared with 385 in 2022, 193 in 2021 and 579 in 2020.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most in August at 81, followed by Rockingham County at 14 and Randolph County at 13.

“Although overall foreclosure activity remains below historical norms, the notable surge in foreclosure starts indicates that we may continue to see a rise in foreclosure activity in the coming years," Attom chief executive Rob Barber said.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 241 filings in August, compared with 197 in July and 323 in August 2022. Mecklenburg County had 90 of the August filings.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 37 filings in August, compared with 27 in July and 37 in August 2022. Durham County had 26 of the August filings.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 105 filings in August, compared with 68 filings in July and 126 filings in August 2022. Wake County had 79 of the August filings.