A California real-estate investment firm has paid $1.43 million for a Winston-Salem retail property that has a Bojangles as its tenant, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 0.88-acre tract at 3652 Reynolda Road contains a 3,562-square-foot building.

The buyer is FCPT Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Four Corners Property Trust of Mill Valley, Calif.

The company said in a news release that it is "primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties." It said Bojangles has a 10-year lease remaining on the property.

The seller is J2 Reynolda LLC.