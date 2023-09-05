A Yadkinville real-estate group has spent $1.6 million to purchase 21 tracts in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds on Friday.
The buyer is Vestal Properties LLC, while the seller is Brunette/Roland Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.
The properties are: 851 Woodcote Drive; 1560 Marble St.; 2152 East First St.; 3327 Rosie St.; 3658 Tech St.; 105 N. Jackson Ave.; 1149 Addison Ave.; 1310, 1311 and 1317 E. Second St; 1139 Wentworth Road, 1906 and 2023 E. 24th St.; 2420 and 2444 Caledonia Drive; 2940 Glenn Ave.; 3616 and 3635 Cornell Blvd.; 2436 Patterson Ave.; 4218 Oak Ridge Drive; and 567 Kinard St.
