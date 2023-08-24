About 2.2% of foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area over the past 12 months were for homes considered “zombies” — or vacant because the owners left. That’s according to a new Attom Data Solutions third-quarter report.

The rate of “zombie” foreclosures was 2.5% in the second quarter and 3.3% a year ago.

Attom defines a “zombie house” as one in which an owner either has moved or vacated the property, and the U.S. Postal Service is no longer delivering mail there. The home is not necessarily in foreclosure.

The analysis used Attom’s publicly recorded property data — including foreclosure and owner-occupancy status — matched against monthly vacancy data from the U.S. Postal Service.

There are currently 18 vacated homes among the 833 residences in pre-foreclosure status in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

The Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors has said the only information it has on zombie foreclosures “is what is logged in the Multiple Listing Service by listing agents or anecdotal from members showing property.”

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point metro area of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham counties has 35 vacated homes out of 1,067 in pre-foreclosure — or 3.3%. That’s up from 2.3% in the second quarter and 2.6% from a year ago.

Attom also measured the number of vacant homes owned by real estate investors for the Winston-Salem metro area. That total was 2,722 out of 220,726 residential properties.

For the Greensboro-High Point metro, that figure was 3,514 out of 254,130 residential properties.

“We see two trends heading in opposite directions — the number of vacant properties continues to decline and the number of zombie properties continues to increase, although neither trend appears to be particularly worrisome,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom. “Vacancy rates should continue to be low as investor and prospective homebuyers compete for limited inventory. The number of zombie properties should continue to increase slowly as foreclosure activity climbs back from historically low levels due to government intervention.”