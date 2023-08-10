Primo Water Corp. reported Thursday net income of $21.3 million for the second quarter, compared with a $22.5 million loss a year ago. Diluted earnings were 13 cents a share.

Adjusted net income was $38.8 million, while adjusted earnings were 24 cents.

Second-quarter sales rose 4% to $593.3 million. North America sales were up 3% to $451.4 million. European sales rose 6.2% to $76.1 million.

Primo slightly raised its financial guidance for fiscal 2023 to a revenue range between $2.32 billion and $2.36 billion. Primo projected third-quarter revenue of between $612 million and $632 million.

The board of directors declared an 8-cent quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable Sept. 7 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 24.

The board also has authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program, which replaces the previously authorized program that expires Monday.