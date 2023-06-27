A second women’s boutique retailer — Ivy & Leo — is leaving Thruway Shopping Center following the expiration of its lease.

The retailer’s last day was Saturday.

“The space is too large for them, and their lease expired,” said Diana Shipley, the Saul Centers Inc. leasing agent for Thruway. Saul owns and operates the Winston-Salem shopping center.

“We have replaced them with another boutique” that Shipley did not identify.

“We will work with Ivy and Leo to bring them back to Thruway when we have a smaller store.”

Ivy & Leo still has a Triad presence at Greensboro’s Shops at Friendly Center, 3328 W. Friendly Ave., as well as two locations in Charlotte and one in Raleigh and in Columbia and Mount Pleasant, S.C.

BohoBlu, another women’s apparel store, exited its Thruway location in late May after its lease expired.

BohoBlu also left its Friendly Center location in March following an expired lease, although it has since conducted pop-up events at the shopping center.

Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker will open in July its first Triad store in the former BohoBlu space at 3326 W. Friendly Ave.

BohoBlu, founded in 2012 and owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Jenny Stilley, still has a store in Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington, Palladium shopping center in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

The reasons for BohoBlu’s exit from Thruway are in dispute between the couple and Saul.

Stilley posted on social media that the decision was based foremost on being placed in a smaller space in 2022 to make room for a Sephora location, along with being presented with a higher rental rate by Saul.

Saul said in May 2022 that Sephora would open a 7,000-square-foot store adjacent to the Trader Joe’s grocery store that fall, with BohoBlu moving to a smaller space.

Chris Netter, Saul’s executive vice president for shopping center leasing, said earlier this month that BohoBlu had the lowest rental cost at Thruway for about 1.5 years before the recent decision to raise the rent.

Netter said Thruway officials struggled to have lease renewal discussions with the couple, and that they chose to leave when the lease expired.

Netter said Thruway overall is thriving, and it has a deal in place with a tenant for the BohoBlu space that he declined to disclose, but that “people will be happy with.”

The O2 Fitness Club location is expected to open in September in the anchor 30,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by SteinMart department store.

There also are negotiations occurring involving the storefronts that opened up with the going out of business announcement in April from Omega Sports and the March store closing of Plow and Hearth.