Piedmont Triad International Airport's latest attempt with a low-fare carrier begins with the arrival of Silver Airways' first flight to the facility.
Silver Airways, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will offer a daily nonstop flight from PTI to Nashville and Orlando.
All departing flights are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
It will be PTI’s first nonstop flight to Nashville on a low-fare carrier.
PHOTOS: Silver Airlines arrives at Piedmont Triad International
