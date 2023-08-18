The board of directors for Skyline Bankshares Inc. disclosed Thursday a semiannual cash dividend of 21 cents on its common shares.

The dividend is payable Sept. 18 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 8.

In June, Skyline changed its stock symbol from “PKKW” to “SLBK” on the Over-the-Counter Markets Group.

The trading symbol change aligns with the bank’s name change from Parkway Acquisition Corp. to Skyline Bankshares in early 2023.

Skyline, based in Floyd, Va., is the parent company of Skyline National Bank. It has branches in Boone, Mocksville, Sparta, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro and Yadkinville, along with 25 overall.